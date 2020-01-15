Virginia Man Charged With Pulling Knife On Taco Bell Workers 23 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:32s - Published Virginia Man Charged With Pulling Knife On Taco Bell Workers A Virginia man was charged after he allegedly lunged at Taco Bell employees with a knife after he was upset about the type of taco he received and the prices. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jimmy RevJim Olsen Virginia Man Charged With Pulling Knife On Taco Bell Workers Because He Was Mad About Taco, Prices – CBS Baltimore https://t.co/YWEzQeghsi 2 hours ago Calif. https://t.co/GTUFpkDmbv Taco Bell customer arrested for pulling knife, threatening employees over free taco A Virg… https://t.co/qlHkM9CLrX 13 hours ago My Washington News RT @wusa9: Virginia man charged with pulling knife on Taco Bell workers https://t.co/6ZvaIDFxj5 15 hours ago WUSA9 Virginia man charged with pulling knife on Taco Bell workers https://t.co/6ZvaIDFxj5 15 hours ago WTKR News 3 Virginia man charged with pulling knife on Taco Bell workers https://t.co/BvxTHj5LkL https://t.co/z56z6J1nfh 18 hours ago WTOP Police in Virginia say a man has been charged with lunging at Taco Bell employees with a knife after becoming upset… https://t.co/XKxONWmbSa 21 hours ago EIN Intl Employment Virginia man charged with pulling knife on Taco Bell workers https://t.co/j9qqUnT3uw 1 day ago WVNS 59News Police in Virginia said a man is charged with lunging at Taco Bell employees with a knife after becoming upset abou… https://t.co/b3CKp2fLFF 1 day ago