Virginia Man Charged With Pulling Knife On Taco Bell Workers

Virginia Man Charged With Pulling Knife On Taco Bell Workers

Virginia Man Charged With Pulling Knife On Taco Bell Workers

A Virginia man was charged after he allegedly lunged at Taco Bell employees with a knife after he was upset about the type of taco he received and the prices.

Katie Johnston reports.
