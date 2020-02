Cambodia: 'Treason' trial for opposition leader begins

AEC News Today Cambodia Opposition Chief #KemSokha Says International #Witnesses Will Clear Him in Treason Trialโ€ & all theโ€ฆ https://t.co/QHWjitFgDT 2 days ago

The Cambodia Daily โ€“ แžŒแžน แžแŸแž˜แž”แžผแžŒแžถ แžŠแŸแž›แžธ Cambodia Opposition Chief Kem Sokha Says International Witnesses Will Clear Him in Treason Trial Via @RadioFreeAsiaโ€ฆ https://t.co/YxaBTIBrAu 2 days ago

Birds&8s Cambodia Opposition Chief Kem Sokha Says International Witnesses Will Clear Him in Treason Trialโ€ฆ https://t.co/0K0JGY8pL1 2 days ago

Janet Giles RT @HoekstraAte: Cambodia's opposition leader Kem Sokha is currently on trial for treason charges. He's far from the first critic of the Caโ€ฆ 2 days ago

Cambodge Info Cambodia Opposition Chief Kem Sokha Says International Witnesses Will Clear Him in Treason Trial https://t.co/R3D8KY61VH 3 days ago

Radio Free Cambodia Opposition Chief Kem Sokha Says International Witnesses Will Clear Him in Treason Trial โšกโ€ฆ https://t.co/hx22gWTH8o 3 days ago