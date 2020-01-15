Global  

Who Are The Dems Prosecuting Trump?

Nancy Pelosi has announced the Democrats who will prosecute President Donald Trump's impeachment case.

Politico says the Democrats, all congressmen, will be managers of the impeachment case.

Who made the cut?

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) Rep.

Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) Rep.

Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) Rep.

Val Demings (D-Fla.) Rep.

Jason Crow (D-Colo.) Rep.

Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas)
