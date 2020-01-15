Global  

Storm Brendan continues to cause disruption as River Avon bursts banks

Storm Brendan continues to cause disruption as River Avon bursts banks

Storm Brendan continues to cause disruption as River Avon bursts banks

Drone footage shows vehicles negotiating the flooded B4069 road at Christian Malford in Wiltshire after the River Avon has burst its banks.

Parts of the UK have been hit by flooding in the wake of Storm Brendan, with some drivers seeing their cars submerged in water.

The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings and alerts across the UK, with coastal areas particularly affected.

The Met Office said there will be a reprieve in conditions on Wednesday.

Weather warnings are no longer in place, but strong winds and rain are expected to return on Thursday.
