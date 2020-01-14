Instagram Brings Direct Messaging to the Web

Instagram Brings Direct Messaging to the Web A “small percentage” of users will be able to access their DMs through the company’s website starting Tuesday.

The browser platform will have the same features as its mobile counterpart, with users being able to share photos and create group chats.

The move comes as Facebook increasingly prioritizes private messaging.

Facebook hopes to allow users to message each other through Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram down the line.

No further details about a wide-scale desktop DM rollout have been announced.