Instagram Brings Direct Messaging to the Web
Instagram Brings
Direct Messaging to the Web A “small percentage” of users will be
able to access their DMs through the
company’s website starting Tuesday.
The browser platform will have the same features
as its mobile counterpart, with users being able to
share photos and create group chats.
The move comes as Facebook
increasingly prioritizes
private messaging.
Facebook hopes to allow users to message
each other through Facebook, WhatsApp
and Instagram down the line.
No further details about a
wide-scale desktop DM
rollout have been announced.