Instagram Brings Direct Messaging to the Web

Instagram Brings Direct Messaging to the Web A “small percentage” of users will be able to access their DMs through the company’s website starting Tuesday.

The browser platform will have the same features as its mobile counterpart, with users being able to share photos and create group chats.

The move comes as Facebook increasingly prioritizes private messaging.

Facebook hopes to allow users to message each other through Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram down the line.

No further details about a wide-scale desktop DM rollout have been announced.
Instagram tests Direct Messaging on web where encryption fails

Instagram will finally let you chat from your web browser, but the launch contradicts Facebook’s...
TechCrunch - Published

Instagram brings DMs to web — over 6 years after they arrived on mobile

Starting today, Instagram will be rolling out its Direct messaging system to its desktop site,...
The Next Web - Published


