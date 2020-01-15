Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Operate a truck remotely

Video Credit: Autoblog Minute - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Operate a truck remotely

Operate a truck remotely

Operate a truck remotely.

Swedish company Voysys is testing its remote control operating system.

“Teleoperation” allows users to control a vehicle remotely.

Operators use a dome with video screens or VR headset to see, and remotes to control the vehicle or machine.

The system provides the operator with a 180 degree field of view.

Benefits of this tech include eliminating the need for truck drivers to be away from home, and the ability to combat driver fatigue by easily switching operators as needed.

The tech could also improve safety by removing operators from dangerous work sites.

It can even be used for complex and delicate tasks like operating a timber loading crane.

Voysys says that because of low latency teleoperation will feel natural.

The tech uses 4G/LTE or 5G towers to connect with vehicles on the road or at a job site.

Voysys boasts a glass-to-glass latency time of 75 milliseconds over 4G/LTE, and 40 milliseconds on faster networks.Swedish company Voysys created “Teleoperation,” a system for operating vehicles remotely.

The system uses 4G or 5G towers to connect to vehicles.

On the road or job site.

It gives the operator a 180-degree field of view and Voysys says operators will experience low latency when using Teleoperation.

Learn more at voysys.se
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.