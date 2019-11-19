Popeyes to Give $10,000 to Woman Who Lost ‘Family Feud’
Popeyes to Give $10,000 to
Woman Who Lost ‘Family Feud’ Eve Dubois, a contestant
on ‘Family Feud Canada,’ incorrectly answered a
final question during the
show’s sudden death round.
When asked to “name Popeye’s favorite food,”
Dubois enthusiastically answered, “chicken,” mistaking the beloved fictional cartoon
character for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.
The clip of her wrong answer later
went viral, catching the attention of Popeyes.
The fast food chain praised her answer
and promptly offered her their own prize:
$10,000 worth of free food.
Popeyes,
via Twitter Dubois has since accepted their offer and is
taking the embarrassing incident in stride,
calling it the “best experience of [her] life.”