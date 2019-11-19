Global  

Popeyes to Give $10,000 to Woman Who Lost ‘Family Feud’

Popeyes to Give $10,000 to Woman Who Lost ‘Family Feud’ Eve Dubois, a contestant on ‘Family Feud Canada,’ incorrectly answered a final question during the show’s sudden death round.

When asked to “name Popeye’s favorite food,” Dubois enthusiastically answered, “chicken,” mistaking the beloved fictional cartoon character for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

The clip of her wrong answer later went viral, catching the attention of Popeyes.

The fast food chain praised her answer and promptly offered her their own prize: $10,000 worth of free food.

Popeyes, via Twitter Dubois has since accepted their offer and is taking the embarrassing incident in stride, calling it the “best experience of [her] life.”
