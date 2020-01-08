Tennis stars raise money for Australia fire relief 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:07s - Published Tennis stars raise money for Australia fire relief Rally for Relief 2020 brought tennis legends together in aid during Australian bushfire crisis. Ash Rowe reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this FilmTVDiversity ⚡️ Meet Naomi Osaka's mother, Serena Williams - Naomi Osaka joked that Serena Williams was her mother as the tennis… https://t.co/PCNcSgpKYy 1 hour ago Sporting Laughs Watch as Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic plus other tennis stars take part in a charity match to r… https://t.co/aZWiZ5qu6J 1 hour ago Ohemaa Dufie RT @cnni: Tennis stars like Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka teamed up to raise money for Australi… 2 hours ago buthan８１５ 🇺🇸US Twitter Moment / Women's Tennis ⚡️ "Meet Naomi Osaka's mother, Serena Williams" Naomi Osaka joked that Serena… https://t.co/u1pLBeX96M 2 hours ago buthan 🇺🇸US Twitter Moment / Tennis News ⚡️ "Meet Naomi Osaka's mother, Serena Williams" Naomi Osaka joked that Serena Wil… https://t.co/bVRAwrhFL2 3 hours ago