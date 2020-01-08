Global  

Tennis stars raise money for Australia fire relief

Tennis stars raise money for Australia fire relief

Tennis stars raise money for Australia fire relief

Rally for Relief 2020 brought tennis legends together in aid during Australian bushfire crisis.

Ash Rowe reports.
Serena Williams and Roger Federer to play in Australian bushfire charity match

Some of the world's top tennis stars, including Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, are...
Mashable

Top Tennis Stars Commit To Australia Benefit Match To Fund Fire Relief

Top Tennis Stars Commit To Australia Benefit Match To Fund Fire ReliefWatch VideoSome top tennis stars have committed to a benefit match aimed at helping raise funds for...
Newsy


FilmTVDiversity

FilmTVDiversity ⚡️ Meet Naomi Osaka's mother, Serena Williams - Naomi Osaka joked that Serena Williams was her mother as the tennis… https://t.co/PCNcSgpKYy 1 hour ago

fbbbetf

Sporting Laughs Watch as Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic plus other tennis stars take part in a charity match to r… https://t.co/aZWiZ5qu6J 1 hour ago

ohemaadufiegh

Ohemaa Dufie RT @cnni: Tennis stars like Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka teamed up to raise money for Australi… 2 hours ago

buthan815

buthan８１５ 🇺🇸US Twitter Moment / Women's Tennis ⚡️ "Meet Naomi Osaka's mother, Serena Williams" Naomi Osaka joked that Serena… https://t.co/u1pLBeX96M 2 hours ago

KenjiKitaaki

buthan 🇺🇸US Twitter Moment / Tennis News ⚡️ "Meet Naomi Osaka's mother, Serena Williams" Naomi Osaka joked that Serena Wil… https://t.co/bVRAwrhFL2 3 hours ago


Tennis stars raise funds for bushfire relief [Video]Tennis stars raise funds for bushfire relief

A host of tennis stars including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams help the Nick Kyrgios inspired "Rally for Relief" raise money for Australian bushfire relief.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:48

Leonardo DiCaprio donates $3 million to Australia's bushfire relief efforts [Video]Leonardo DiCaprio donates $3 million to Australia's bushfire relief efforts

Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $3 million dollars to the bushfire relief efforts in Australia through his environmental foundation, Earth Alliance.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51

