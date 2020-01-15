Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Making snow, a fun way to make the best of a chilly day

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Making snow, a fun way to make the best of a chilly day

Making snow, a fun way to make the best of a chilly day

Below freezing temperatures means it is the perfect time to get outside and instantly turn water into snow!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SoulCharmer777

§oul Charmer SNOW DAY 2020 ☃️🌨️🖤 Lets make the MOST of it while making Endless Memories ♥️ https://t.co/ETKc3WdBOR 8 minutes ago

BrookeSherbrook

BrookeSherbrook RT @jtvancouver: If you have a snow day, are at home staying warm, how about sharing warm feeling & making an online donation to charitable… 27 minutes ago

jtvancouver

Jo-Anne Teal If you have a snow day, are at home staying warm, how about sharing warm feeling & making an online donation to cha… https://t.co/dI1UNXeEmh 33 minutes ago

CDPomeroy

Corey Pomeroy RT @Dan_Weather_Man: This weekend's storm system will not be a huge snow producer that some outlets are making it out to be. It continues t… 3 hours ago

Dan_Weather_Man

Dan Russell This weekend's storm system will not be a huge snow producer that some outlets are making it out to be. It continue… https://t.co/hcpjaOSSZJ 3 hours ago

Red_Snow_36

Red/🚩Snow🚩 RT @sunraysunray: Mika making the commonsense observations about Warren v. Sanders and the foolish moderation last night that most normal p… 4 hours ago

DiariesPolar

Polar Bear Diaries RT @emewhort: I swear everytime you talk about snow or cold weather in Metro Vancouver you have these jackasses in Alberta that make fun of… 4 hours ago

emewhort

Eric Mewhort I swear everytime you talk about snow or cold weather in Metro Vancouver you have these jackasses in Alberta that m… https://t.co/g6rjtRZEJX 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.