Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Earth's Oldest Solid Material Has Been Discovered

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Earth's Oldest Solid Material Has Been Discovered

Earth's Oldest Solid Material Has Been Discovered

Earth's Oldest Solid Material Has Been Discovered Scientists say it is stardust from a meteorite found in Australia half a century ago.

Their findings have been published in 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.'

The presolar grains in the meteorite are said to be up to seven billion years old.

That would make them older than the sun.

For around three decades, the material has been analyzed at the University of Chicago.

Researchers add that the material's origins point to a "star baby boom." The Field Museum also says that only 5 percent of discovered meteorites contain this type of stardust.

Lead author Philipp Heck, via 'USA Today'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The oldest material on Earth has been found in a meteorite

The oldest material on Earth has been found in a meteorite(CNN)Fifty years ago, a meteorite fell to Earth and landed in Australia, carrying with it a rare...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Science DailyAl Jazeera


Meteorite contains 7-billion-year-old stardust, the oldest material on Earth

A meteorite that fell 50 years ago in Australia contains stardust that formed 5 to 7 billion years...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Sify



You Might Like


Tweets about this

alharrisonwhyte

Al Harrison-Whyte RT @ABC: Scientists have analyzed stardust from a meteorite that fell to Earth 50 years ago, and according to their calculations, the 5- to… 25 minutes ago

MountAirMedia

Kristina Leigh RT @thesilversnails: ✨Scientists discover Earth’s oldest solid material – stardust older than the sun - USA TODAY https://t.co/EtS97l2NwJ v… 38 minutes ago

thesilversnails

The Silver Snails ✨Scientists discover Earth’s oldest solid material – stardust older than the sun - USA TODAY… https://t.co/awhtzw7Mfn 39 minutes ago

LibrarianAHS

AHS Librarian RT @SmithsonianMag: One of the grains analyzed in a study published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences is estimat… 41 minutes ago

rocketcitynow

RocketCityNow Oldest solid material on Earth found in meteorite https://t.co/luALSFzrVO 43 minutes ago

KeynenleoL

leokeynen Murchison meteorite (fragment pictures) formed five to seven billion years ago, and are the oldest solid material f… https://t.co/EqgUrC3JpA 1 hour ago

sometimesrt

👒🛍Dilek🛍👒 RT @talius: #Meteorite contains the #Oldest #Material on Earth: 7-billion-year-old stardust The ancient stardust reveals a 'baby boom' in… 2 hours ago

KoalaT1

R. Stephen LeGendre RT @ambermac: "Scientists have found the oldest solid material ever discovered – a piece of stardust that formed some 7B yrs ago (&) descri… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

7-Billion-Year-Old Stardust Found in Meteorite is Oldest Material on Earth [Video]7-Billion-Year-Old Stardust Found in Meteorite is Oldest Material on Earth

Scientists found 7-billion-year-old stardust in a meteorite that predates the sun! The grains are so small, hundreds of them would fit into the period at the end of this sentence.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published

Oldest Material On Earth Found Inside A Meteorite [Video]Oldest Material On Earth Found Inside A Meteorite

The oldest solid material known to have ever fallen to Earth was found inside of a meteorite.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.