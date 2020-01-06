Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Megxit: Meghan Makes First Public Appearance In Canada

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Megxit: Meghan Makes First Public Appearance In Canada

Megxit: Meghan Makes First Public Appearance In Canada

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since announcing her and her husband's plan to leave the crown.

\ According to CNN, Markel visited a women's center in Vancouver.

Meghan and the couple's infant son, Archie have been in Canada, in recent days.

Harry stayed behind in England to attend crunch talks with the Queen and other members of the family on Monday.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Queen said they "respect and understand" Harry and Meghan's wishes.

The Queen has agreed to a "period of transition" while details of their new role are hammered out.

It's unclear when Meghan and Archie will return to the UK.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harry and Meghan make first public appearance after royal time-off in Canada

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex are back on the job for the first time since they took a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldE! Online


Duchess Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Announce Return to Royal Duties with First Appearance in Weeks

We haven’t seen Duchess Meghan Markle at an appearance since November of 2019, but she and Prince...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MsDianaFrances

Debbie RT @DarrenMcGrady: Interesting Meghan makes her first public appearance since #Megxit yesterday knowing it would be splashed across the med… 2 hours ago

kentpg

Paul Kent SEE THE PIC: Markle makes first appearance since royal departure https://t.co/DDna64DpNY 3 hours ago

DarrenMcGrady

The Royal Chef Interesting Meghan makes her first public appearance since #Megxit yesterday knowing it would be splashed across th… https://t.co/Q1KjvT9Ewv 6 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #MeghanMarkle makes her FIRST appearance in #Canada and it's for all the right reasons; See Photo #Megxit… https://t.co/eyMeNUctf3 9 hours ago

KingCalmette

Calmette Lahoud RT @WSFM1017: Meghan Markle has made her first public appearance since #Megxit by visiting a women’s shelter in Vancouver. https://t.co/M5u… 14 hours ago

WSFM1017

WSFM 101.7 Meghan Markle has made her first public appearance since #Megxit by visiting a women’s shelter in Vancouver. https://t.co/M5ueJvKx50 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Megxit: Meghan makes first public appearance in Canada [Video]Megxit: Meghan makes first public appearance in Canada

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since announcing her and her husband&apos;s plan to leave the crown.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Canada House [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Canada House

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit High Commissioner Janice Charette and view an exhibit at Canada House in London for their first official appearance in 2020.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.