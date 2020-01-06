Megxit: Meghan Makes First Public Appearance In Canada

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since announcing her and her husband's plan to leave the crown.

\ According to CNN, Markel visited a women's center in Vancouver.

Meghan and the couple's infant son, Archie have been in Canada, in recent days.

Harry stayed behind in England to attend crunch talks with the Queen and other members of the family on Monday.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Queen said they "respect and understand" Harry and Meghan's wishes.

The Queen has agreed to a "period of transition" while details of their new role are hammered out.

It's unclear when Meghan and Archie will return to the UK.