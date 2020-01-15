Global  

Bruce Springsteen shows up for son's swearing-in as firefighter

Bruce Springsteen shows up for son's swearing-in as firefighter

Bruce Springsteen shows up for son's swearing-in as firefighter

Bruce Springsteen's son has been sworn in as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department, along with 15 others.
Bruce Springsteen Shows up For Son's Swearing-In as Firefighter

Bruce Springsteen’s son was sworn in Tuesday as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department,...
ShowBiz Minute: Eilish, BTS, Springsteen

Billie Eilish to sing theme song for 25th James Bond film; K-pop superstars BTS team up with leading...
