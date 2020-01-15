Bruce Springsteen shows up for son's swearing-in as firefighter 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:44s - Published Bruce Springsteen shows up for son's swearing-in as firefighter Bruce Springsteen's son has been sworn in as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department, along with 15 others.

Tweets about this אתון עיוורת RT @ABC: Bruce Springsteen hugs his son Sam Springsteen, who was sworn in Tuesday as a Jersey City Firefighter. https://t.co/0iug5TqplP htt… 43 seconds ago juraj podracky RT @ABC: Bruce Springsteen's son was sworn in as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department, along with 15 others. “We're very prou… 16 minutes ago Paul Campbell Haider🌹 RT @WFLA: THE BOSS IS A PROUD DAD! Bruce Springsteen was all smiles as his 25-year-old son Sam was sworn in as a Jersey City firefighter. h… 21 minutes ago Paul Campbell Haider🌹 RT @ABCWorldNews: GLORY DAY: Sam Springsteen, son of rock legend Bruce Springsteen, graduated from the fire academy and was sworn in as a J… 21 minutes ago Paul Campbell Haider🌹 RT @1010WINS: PHOTOS: Proud parents! Bruce @Springsteen, Patti Scialfa attended son Sam's swearing-in as Jersey City firefighter today http… 22 minutes ago