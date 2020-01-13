Gov. Walz Unveils Final Part Of $2 Billion Bonding Bill

Included are the Public Safety and Quality of Life parts of his bill, Kim Johnson reports (0:54).



Recent related videos from verified sources Gov. Walz Asking For $2 Billion Ahead Of 2020 Session Christiane Cordero reports on the priorities the governor wants to see tackled this legislative session (2:10). WCCO This Morning – Jan. 13, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:10Published 2 days ago Talking Points: Gov. Walz’s Spending Bill Gov. Walz is in the midst rolling out an ambitious agenda for projects and public works that Republicans are already saying is too expensive, reports Esme Murphy (2:06). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:06Published 3 days ago