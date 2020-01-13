Global  

Gov. Walz Unveils Final Part Of $2 Billion Bonding Bill

Gov. Walz Unveils Final Part Of $2 Billion Bonding Bill

Gov. Walz Unveils Final Part Of $2 Billion Bonding Bill

Included are the Public Safety and Quality of Life parts of his bill, Kim Johnson reports (0:54).

WCCO 4 News At Noon – January 15, 2020
