'Assassin's Creed Ragnarok' Details Have Leaked

'Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok' Details Have Leaked

'Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok' Details Have Leaked

'Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok' Details Have Leaked While not confirmed by Ubisoft, 'Ragnarok' will be the next 'AC' title, if recent Amazon and GameStop listings are to be believed.

According to IGN, 'Ragnarok' will ship on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

According to leaks posted to Reddit, 'Ragnarok' will take place in 845 CE in the Viking era.

'AC: Ragnarok' will feature a character named Jora, who can either be played as male or female.

A rumor hints that the game may feature up to 4-player drop-in/drop-out co-op much like 'Ghost Recon Wildlands.'

'Ragnarok' may also ship with a new class system and skill tree that changes based on that choice.

Weapons will feature rune powers based on elemental types like lightning, fire and frost.

Sailing may make a welcome return, but with more focus on exploration than combat.

Leveling could focus on 'Skyrim'-style improvement of individual skills, based on how you play.

Players in groups can conquer various cities and forts for reputation and loot.

These details have yet to be acknowledged or confirmed by Ubisoft.
