2020 Inductees To The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s
CNN reports that his year's inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were revealed on Wednesday.

The inductees include Depeche Mode.

The Doobie Brothers Whitney Houston Nine Inch Nails The Notorious B.I.G.

TRex To be eligible a solo artist or band must have released their 1st commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the nomination.
