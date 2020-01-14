Brooks & Dunn Announce 2020 Tour

After a decade of retirement, country mega-stars Brooks & Dunn are hitting the road.

The country duo has announced a US tour, that includes 18 dates beginning in May in St.

Louis, Missouri.

CNN reports the two posted a photo of themselves on Instagram with the caption, "We're hitting the road!".

The duo has unofficially named their tour the Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TOUR.

The tour comes on the heels of their album of duets, "Re-Boot," which received critical acclaim last year.