Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry as prosecutors for his Senate trial.

Intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff, who led the probe, and judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler, whose committee approved the impeachment articles, as among the managers of the prosecution.
