Trump: U.S. will lift tariffs on China after Phase 2 deal finished

During a White House event to sign the Phase 1 deal, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would remove all U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as soon as the two countries completed the Phase 2 part of their trade agreement, adding that he does not expect there to be a Phase 3 pact.
"I'm leaving them on because otherwise we have no cards to negotiate with," Trump said at the White House event.

"But they will all come off as soon as we finish Phase 2."



