gdk talkers

0
Is the perfect opportunity -- it's national dress your pet day!

Maybe you want to match outfits with your furry friend, give it a bejeweled collar, or a funny costume -- go crazy!

The day was founded in 2009 by celebrity pet lifestyle expert and animal behaviorist colleen paige -- as a bonding opportunity.

But remember not to make your furry friend miserable.

Just like people -- pets want a comfortable outfit that fits -- avoid clothes that restrict movement avoid clothes that restrict movement or can be a choking hazard.

A conservative group is taking aim at burger king over a curse word in one of their commercials.

One million moms objects to the use of what it calls the "d-word" in an ad for the fast food giant.

It shows people tasting a sandwich made using "impossible burger" -- a popula plant- based meat substitute.

A man tries it and says "damn, that's good."

The ad has been online since august, when burger king began c1 3 selling the "impossible whopper" nationwide.

One million moms posted their press release condemning the commercial friday calling it "offensive."

I think toda this afternoon can actually be used




