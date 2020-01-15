Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

President Trump Signs Trade Deal With China

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Signs Trade Deal With ChinaPresident Trump has signed a phase one trade deal with China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s false superlative on China deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday falsely proclaimed his trade deal with China...
Seattle Times - Published

CTA Praises China ‘Deal One’ – Urges Further Progress to End Tariffs

CTA Praises China ‘Deal One’ – Urges Further Progress to End TariffsARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and...
Business Wire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schumer fears China's Xi 'laughing at us' over trade deal [Video]Schumer fears China's Xi 'laughing at us' over trade deal

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday doubled down on his rejection of Phase 1 of the U.S.-China trade deal, saying President Donald Trump should "throw it away and take China back to the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published

Trump: U.S. will lift tariffs on China after Phase 2 deal finished [Video]Trump: U.S. will lift tariffs on China after Phase 2 deal finished

During a White House event to sign the Phase 1 deal, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would remove all U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as soon as the two countries completed the Phase 2..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.