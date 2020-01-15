Global  

Nicolas Cage's Best And Worst Movies

Nicolas Cage is an iconic actor known for films like "National Treasure" and "Face/Off".

Business Insider ranked Cage's best films according to critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

His top 3 rated films are 2010's "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse with an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

2019's "Love, Antosha" came in a close second with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%.

Red Rock West finished a close 3rd with a score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

On the other end of the spectrum is Cage's biggest commercial and critical flop.

Currently listed as Cage's lowest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes is "Grand Isle" with an abysmal score of 0%.
