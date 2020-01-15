Alex Cora and Red Sox Part Ways Amid Sign-Stealing Controversy
Alex Cora and Red Sox Part Ways Amid Sign-Stealing Controversy Cora has been linked to sign-stealing scandals
with the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.
He won the World Series in 2017
as Houston's bench coach and won the World Series again
in 2018 as Boston's manager.
Alex Cora, via statement Cora is still awaiting discipline by MLB for
his role in the Astros' sign-stealing scheme.
The penalty is expected to be harsh, but it
likely will not be handed out until MLB
completes its investigation of the Red Sox.
Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager
Jeff Luhnow were both fired by the Astros after MLB suspended them both
for the entire 2020 season.