Alex Cora and Red Sox Part Ways Amid Sign-Stealing Controversy

Alex Cora and Red Sox Part Ways Amid Sign-Stealing Controversy

Alex Cora and Red Sox Part Ways Amid Sign-Stealing Controversy

Alex Cora and Red Sox Part Ways Amid Sign-Stealing Controversy Cora has been linked to sign-stealing scandals with the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.

He won the World Series in 2017 as Houston's bench coach and won the World Series again in 2018 as Boston's manager.

Alex Cora, via statement Cora is still awaiting discipline by MLB for his role in the Astros' sign-stealing scheme.

The penalty is expected to be harsh, but it likely will not be handed out until MLB completes its investigation of the Red Sox.

Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were both fired by the Astros after MLB suspended them both for the entire 2020 season.
