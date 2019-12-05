Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Disney's Mulan - Official "Fight" Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 03:02s - Published < > Embed
Disney's Mulan - Official 'Fight' Trailer

Disney's Mulan - Official "Fight" Trailer

Check out the official "Fight" trailer for Disney's Mulan starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li!

Release Date: March 27, 2020 Mulan is a war action drama movie directed by Niki Caro with the screenplay by Elizabeth Martin, Lauren Hynek, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, and produced by Walt Disney Pictures.

It is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1998 animated film of the same name, itself based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan.

The film stars Yifei Liu as the eponymous character, alongside Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li in supporting roles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

filmaniaindo

Filmania Indonesia Official Clip: “My father cannot fight. So I will take his place.” See Disney’s #Mulan in theaters March 27.… https://t.co/xoK0FqQkmf 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 5 Reasons The Mulan Trailer Has Us Excited [Video]Top 5 Reasons The Mulan Trailer Has Us Excited

This remake might bring honor to us all. Our reflection is showing some pretty exciting stuff in this new trailer! For this list, we’re dissecting the official trailer for the 2020 live-action..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 05:56Published

Disney's Mulan | Official Trailer [Video]Disney's Mulan | Official Trailer

Disney's Mulan | Official Trailer

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.