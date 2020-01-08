Global  

Fun Facts You May Not Know About ‘The Real’ Cohost Amanda Seales

Amanda Seales just scored her latest gig as the fifth cohost of The Real!

Before the comedian earned that spot she worked many jobs leading to her current success.

Many fans know Amanda, 38, from the HBO comedy Insecure and she has a long resume in acting.

The Real cohost also has a past in the music business.

Amanda released various songs from 2007-2011 under the stage name Amanda Diva.

Simultaneously she was a disc jockey on MTV2’s show Sucker Free that aired from 2006-2012.

Watch the video above to find out more about Amanda and let us know what you think in the comments below!
