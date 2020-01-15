Global  

President Trump Calls Out Apple

President Trump Calls Out Apple

President Trump Calls Out Apple

President Trump called out Apple for refusing to unlock two iPhones that belonged to a visiting Saudi gunman who killed three sailors during a rampage at Florida's Pensacola Naval Air Station last month.
Recent related news from verified sources

10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know todayGood morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday. 1. *President Trump lashed...
Business Insider - Published

President Trump lashes out at Apple for refusing to help the FBI unlock a shooter's iPhones: 'They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW!' (AAPL)

President Trump lashes out at Apple for refusing to help the FBI unlock a shooter's iPhones: 'They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW!' (AAPL)· President Trump lashed out at Apple in a tweet Tuesday for refusing to help the FBI unlock two...
Business Insider - Published


