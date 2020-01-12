Robert Downey Jr enjoyed being an example to children when playing Iron Man

The actor played the superhero in 10 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before Tony Stark was killed off in 'Avengers: Endgame'.

His favorite thing about being Iron Man was seeing the excitement and wonder in the eyes of the kids he met and playing Iron Man made Robert want to be a better man.

Peaking at a media event for his new film, 'Dolittle', he said: He said: The 'Sherlock Holmes' star recently hinted that a return to the MCU as Iron Man was unlikely, but not impossible.

He previously told Extra: