23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 15, 2020

23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 15, 2020

23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 15, 2020

The House of Representatives voted just moments ago to send impeachment articles to the Senate in President Trump's trial.

Plus, we're getting a look at the California Highway Patrol's efforts to crack down on vehicle burglaries across the county.
Top news of the day, January 15, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment,...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •CBS News


ABP News attains top position during Shikhar Sammelan, Delhi

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Jan 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's most trusted Hindi news channel, ABP...
Sify - Published


