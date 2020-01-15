Global  

Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers For Senate Impeachment Trial

Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers For Senate Impeachment Trial

Reps.

Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow and Sylvia Garcia have been tapped to serve in the role.
