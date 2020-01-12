Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lights From Marijuana Farm Create ‘Purple Haze’ In The Sky

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Lights From Marijuana Farm Create ‘Purple Haze’ In The Sky

Lights From Marijuana Farm Create ‘Purple Haze’ In The Sky

Lights from a medical marijuana farm filled the sky over Snowflake, Arizona, with a bright purple glow on a recent foggy morning.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Purple haze: Marijuana farm causes purple glow over Snowflake after snow storm

The hue is caused by UV lights from nearby marijuana farm Copperstate Farms, and it was visible for...
azcentral.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Luthiench

C. H./Thor Service Dog Team RT @FOXLA: LED-grow lights from a nearby marijuana farm had the sky over Snowflake, Ariz. glowing beautiful shades of pink and purple. http… 8 minutes ago

KevUlgiati

• KillaKev 🌐 Lights From Marijuana Farm Create 'Purple Haze' In The Sky https://t.co/h2qaJpsVYl 10 minutes ago

newshidden

Newshiddenfromyou RT @drudgefeed: 'Purple Haze' Filling Arizona Skies Coming From UV Lights At Pot Farm... https://t.co/hJipKyhXbl 26 minutes ago

cathymoore2

cathy moore "PURPLE HAZE: The night sky over Snowflake, Ariz., glowed pink and purple due to ultra-violet lights from a nearby… https://t.co/EOx3S2EjrG 30 minutes ago

bestdamnpennies

Bestdamn Pennies Lights From Marijuana Farm Create 'Purple Haze' In The Sky https://t.co/NM92wANuCa 34 minutes ago

reincarpio

Ethelbert Carpio Purple Haze Seen Over Arizona Caused by Lights From Marijuana Farm https://t.co/jYomkdnjWW 40 minutes ago

MikeBertaut

Michael Bertaut Imagine that! Weed is a contributor to Global Warming! Better ban it, or tax it even more, quickly!! https://t.co/xtiOUzhe4d 41 minutes ago

tymesharzze

tymesharzze Purple Haze Seen Over Arizona Caused by Lights From Marijuana Farm https://t.co/1B8oJiZtkE via @ktla 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.