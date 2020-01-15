House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: VOTE IN THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES VOTING ON SENDING TRUMP IMPEACHMENT CHARGES TO SENATE FOR TRIAL, SOUNDBITE HOUSE MINORITY LEADER, KEVIN MCCARTHY, SOUNDBITE ADAM SCHIFF CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE, SOUNDBITE REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE DOUG COLLINS, SOUNDBITE U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SHOWS: WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES (JANUARY 20, 2019) (HOUSE TV - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) HOUSE MINORITY LEADER, KEVIN MCCARTHY, SAYING: "The reason for this impeachment is the same reason it's taken Democrats 30 days to send the articles to the Senate, just spite.

They wanted to stay in the president's record without giving him a fair chance to clear his name." 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE, ADAM SCHIFF, SAYING: "President Trump put his own personal interests above the national interests, above our national security and if not stopped, he will do it again.

For that reason he was impeached.

And for that reason, the House managers will take the case to the Senate and to the American people, because the appropriate remedy, indeed the only remedy, is the conviction and removal from office of President Donald Trump.

I yield back." 6.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE FROM GEORGIA, DOUG COLLINS, SAYING: "We've talked about the facts.

There is not overwhelming evidence.

We've discussed this over and over, over to a blue in the face but it doesn't matter because this is a political impeachment.

This has nothing to do with the facts, we've shown that there was no nothing done wrong but that does not matter.

When the train is on the tracks, the whistle is blowing, impeachment matters and the only thing that matters on time where, the only real emergency here is if there's a 2020 election in which the Democrats can't stand to see the fact this president is going to win again.

They can't stand the fact of who they've got running.

So what do we do?

We impeach him as they said, for life.

That's wrong, Vote no, I yield back" 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) HOUSE SPEAKER, NANCY PELOSI, SAYING: "The president of United States in using appropriated funds enacted, in a bipartisan way by this Congress, funds that were meant to help the Ukraine fight the Russians.

President considered that his private A.T.M.

Machine I guess and said he could say to the president, he could make, do me a favor, do me a favor, do you paint houses, too?

What is this?

Do me a favor.

So we have a situation that is very sad.

Don't talk to me about my timing.

For a long time, I resisted the calls from across the country for impeachment of the president for obvious violations of the Constitution that it committed, but recognizing the divisiveness of impeachment, I held back.

Frankly, I said this president isn't worth it but when he acted the way he did, in relationship to withholding funds from Ukraine in return for a benefit to him, that was part personal and political.

He crossed a threshold, he gave us no choice, he gave us no choice." STORY: The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted on Wednesday (January 15) to send two formal charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, clearing the way for only the third impeachment trial of a U.S. president to begin in earnest next week.

Lawmakers voted 228 to 193 to give the Senate, controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans, the task of putting him on trial on charges of abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and of obstruction of Congress for blocking testimony and documents sought by Democratic lawmakers.

The vote was largely along party lines.

The Senate is expected to acquit Trump, keeping him in office, as none of its 53 Republicans has voiced support for removing him, a step that under the U.S. Constitution would require a two-thirds majority in the 100-seat chamber.

But Trump's impeachment by the House last month will remain as a stain on his record and the televised trial in the Senate could be uncomfortable for him as he seeks re-election on Nov.

3, with Biden a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to challenge him.

