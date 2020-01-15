James, Melissa Holzhauer visit the 13 Action News studio

"Jeopardy" James Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, stopped by the 13 Action News studio on Wednesday to talk about his experience competing on the special and their push to help make the community a better place.



Recent related videos from verified sources Ken Jennings crowned Jeopardy GOAT, Vegas' Jeopardy James to visit 13 Action News Ken Jennings has been crowned Jeopardy's "Greatest of All Time." Las Vegas' own Jeopardy "James" Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, will be live in.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:41Published 4 hours ago Ken Jennings crowned Jeopardy GOAT, Vegas' Jeopardy James to visit 13 Action News Ken Jennings has been crowned Jeopardy's "Greatest of All Time." Las Vegas' own Jeopardy "James" Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, will be live in studio Wednesday at 11 a.m. to discuss his experience.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:41Published 4 hours ago