Report: Trump Threatened Tariffs On Europeans Over Iran Nuclear Deal Breach Declaration 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:55s - Published Report: Trump Threatened Tariffs On Europeans Over Iran Nuclear Deal Breach Declaration The Trump administration reportedly threatened tariffs on Germany, Britain, and France just prior to their announcements that Iran had violated the terms of the nuclear deal established in 2015.

Recent related news from verified sources 'Mafia-like tactic': Trump threatened tariffs to push tougher line on Iran A week before Germany, France and Britain formally accused Iran of breaching the 2015 nuclear deal,...

New Zealand Herald - Published 44 minutes ago







