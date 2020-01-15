New roofing projects to begin in Lafayette schools in the summer of 2020

Three new roofing projects at lafayette schools will get underway during the summer of 2020.

Three different bid were approved at linnwood elementary school, edgelea elementary school and lafayette jeff high school.

The bids first went out december 12th and were closed by janaury 3rd.

The lafayette school corporation says the three contractors were the lowest responsive and responsible bidders.

Lsc's superintendent says he's happy these schools are getting work done on their exterior.

We feel the envelopes of our schools if you will, the roofs the windows those things, have to be kept up to date to maintain the interior of them the total cost of the bids was around 2.1 million dollars.

Huddle says other schools will get roof work done in the future.