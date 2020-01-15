Ken Jennings Wins 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'
Ken Jennings Wins
'Jeopardy!
The Greatest of All Time' The 45-year-old took home $1 million after
claiming victory in the fourth match of the series.
He defeated James Holzhauer,
the show's third-highest earner and Brad Rutter, who has won the
most money in 'Jeopardy!'
History.
Both of the runners-up received
$250,000 for their efforts.
Jennings earned
nationwide fame
back in 2004 when
he won a record
74 straight matches on
the popular game show.
The software engineer is now America's
all-time game show winnings leader.
A;ex Trebek, via 'Jeopardy'