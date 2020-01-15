Ken Jennings Wins 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

The Greatest of All Time' The 45-year-old took home $1 million after claiming victory in the fourth match of the series.

He defeated James Holzhauer, the show's third-highest earner and Brad Rutter, who has won the most money in 'Jeopardy!'

History.

Both of the runners-up received $250,000 for their efforts.

Jennings earned nationwide fame back in 2004 when he won a record 74 straight matches on the popular game show.

The software engineer is now America's all-time game show winnings leader.

