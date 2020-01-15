Global  

Ken Jennings Wins 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

The Greatest of All Time' The 45-year-old took home $1 million after claiming victory in the fourth match of the series.

He defeated James Holzhauer, the show's third-highest earner and Brad Rutter, who has won the most money in 'Jeopardy!'

History.

Both of the runners-up received $250,000 for their efforts.

Jennings earned nationwide fame back in 2004 when he won a record 74 straight matches on the popular game show.

The software engineer is now America's all-time game show winnings leader.

A;ex Trebek, via 'Jeopardy'
Seattle’s Ken Jennings is crowned Greatest of All Time on ‘Jeopardy!’

On Tuesday night, Ken Jennings became the first of the powerhouse players -- which also include James...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsFOXNews.comE! OnlineCBS NewsNYTimes.com


For Jeopardy fans, Ken Jennings is the greatest

Being bold paid off for new Jeopardy mega-champion Ken Jennings, while it didn't for his opponents....
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsThe Wrap



johnfarmer888

John Farmer RT @GMA: MORNING EXCLUSIVE with @Jeopardy champion @KenJennings as he dishes on his dramatic win and being the #JeopardyGOAT! https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago

Kaitlosophy

𝚔𝚊𝚒𝚝 RT @GMA: .@KenJennings kept his @Jeopardy win a secret from his kids and parents!!! #JeopardyGOAT https://t.co/Yk2aBE7Lxj https://t.co/fh… 9 minutes ago

TreyMays

TREY ☧ RT @DisrnNews: Ken Jennings wins "Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time" https://t.co/nJpyTPJt1L 9 minutes ago

shanethewriter5

Shane Callahan RT @BloombergTV: Five Things to Know Wednesday: ▶ U.S., China to sign trade deal ▶ Warren & Sanders clash in Dem. debate ▶ Goldman, Bank of… 10 minutes ago

Lotlotej

Lottie Johnson After watching the #JeopardyGOAT tournament, I'm convinced this needs to be an Olympic sport. Congrats to… https://t.co/Oo0umWB7Qs 21 minutes ago

BaneSanders

Bane Sanders RT @ABC: Ken Jennings is the GOAT! https://t.co/5jnvJU5wnP 38 minutes ago

EJPrasnik

E.J. Prasnik RT @GMA: .@KenJennings becomes the #JeopardyGOAT! @tjholmes has all of the excitement. @Jeopardy https://t.co/Yk2aBE7Lxj https://t.co/6ard… 58 minutes ago

tinawhitfield

Tina Whitfield RT @Q104Halifax: Adam: Ken Jennings crowned GOAT. https://t.co/rvI1O8r9w4 1 hour ago


Ken Jennings crowned Jeopardy GOAT, Vegas' Jeopardy James to visit 13 Action News [Video]Ken Jennings crowned Jeopardy GOAT, Vegas' Jeopardy James to visit 13 Action News

Ken Jennings has been crowned Jeopardy&apos;s &quot;Greatest of All Time.&quot; Las Vegas&apos; own Jeopardy &quot;James&quot; Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, will be live in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Ken Jennings crowned Jeopardy GOAT, Vegas' Jeopardy James to visit 13 Action News [Video]Ken Jennings crowned Jeopardy GOAT, Vegas' Jeopardy James to visit 13 Action News

Ken Jennings has been crowned Jeopardy's "Greatest of All Time." Las Vegas' own Jeopardy "James" Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, will be live in studio Wednesday at 11 a.m. to discuss his experience..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published

