Aly Raisman explains why she won't compete

(CNN) Gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman will not compete in this year's Olympics in Tokyo.

The two-time Olympian made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

"It's true, I'm not going to be competing in Tokyo," she said.

In the post, she reminisced about watching the 1996 Olympics in her living room at age 8.

Raisman also appeared to allude to her sexual abuse by USA Gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar and wondered what she would tell her younger self about the abuse.