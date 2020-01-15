Duchess Meghan Has Tea At Vancouver Women's Center

Goodbye 🇬🇧 Hello 🇨🇦 RT @raosnaps: It’s lovely to read coverage of the Duchess of Sussex beginning her work in Vancouver Canada. It’s straight forward and with… 25 seconds ago

Nikki H RT @CBCAlerts: The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to a Vancouver women's shelter yesterday. Meghan Markle 'just wants to get to kn… 3 minutes ago

Goodbye 🇬🇧 Hello 🇨🇦 RT @CTVVancouver: The Duchess of Sussex spent Tuesday afternoon visiting a women's centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. https://t.co/H… 4 minutes ago

EveWoman #Royals: The Duchess visited the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver in her second appearance since leavi… https://t.co/KrmFfUyPMi 16 minutes ago

The End is Near RT @blackandrighthg: She's not in #Vancouver -Whistler Air is GROUNDED until MAY 2020 -Jessica Mulroney is connected to women's shelter& Da… 30 minutes ago

The End is Near She's not in #Vancouver -Whistler Air is GROUNDED until MAY 2020 -Jessica Mulroney is connected to women's shelter&… https://t.co/7N9LkBMoXL 31 minutes ago

Svea Vikander 🎀 RT @Tarnjitkparmar: Guess who was spotted in Vancouver today? Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle paid a visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's… 31 minutes ago