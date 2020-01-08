Global  

Amazon Ends FedEx Delivery Ban for Third-Party Sellers

Amazon Ends FedEx Delivery Ban for Third-Party Sellers The e-commerce giant suspended operations with the mail delivery service last month.

The move affected Prime orders with home and ground delivery from FedEx.

The decision came just before the busy holiday season, leaving Amazon merchants blindsided.

At the time, Amazon said the decision was over FedEx not meeting time requirements for deliveries.

It also added that it would not resume operations until FedEx improved its system.

Spokespeople for both companies have now confirmed that the ban has been lifted.

According to Amazon, FedEx's services are now meeting its time standards.

FedEx spokesperson, via CNBC
