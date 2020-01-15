The Legend of Bigfoot: The Story of the First Monster Truck

The Bigfoot monster truck is no ordinary pickup truck.

At its core, it was a Ford F-250 modified by its original owner, Bob Chandler.

Of course, the legacy of the Bigfoot 4x4 off-road legend goes far beyond that first Bigfoot.

In fact, they are currently on Bigfoot 21.

And, you might even say that the legend of the Bigfoot monster truck has grown well beyond just the physical parts that make up these massive reincarnated trucks.