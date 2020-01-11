23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 15, 2020
23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 15, 2020
The House of Representatives voted just moments ago to send impeachment articles to the Senate in President Trump's trial.
Plus, we're getting a look at the California Highway Patrol's efforts to crack down on vehicle burglaries across the county.
