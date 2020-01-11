Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 15, 2020

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 10:41s - Published < > Embed
23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 15, 2020

23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 15, 2020

The House of Representatives voted just moments ago to send impeachment articles to the Senate in President Trump's trial.

Plus, we're getting a look at the California Highway Patrol's efforts to crack down on vehicle burglaries across the county.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Top news of the day, January 15, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment,...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Transfer news and gossip LIVE: Manchester United step up efforts to sign Fernandes, Eriksen edges closer to Tottenham exit, West Ham rule out Fellaini move

The transfer window is now open and we will keep you across all the big news, rumours and gossip...
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Holiday Sales at Target Miss the Mark [Video]Holiday Sales at Target Miss the Mark

Target's sales were sluggish during the holiday season. Same-store sales grew by just 1.4 percent, down from last year when sales were up 5 percent.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published

ACTIVE BARRICADE: Police attempting to arrest suspect after shooting [Video]ACTIVE BARRICADE: Police attempting to arrest suspect after shooting

Las Vegas police say one person was shot by a man hiding from officers near Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard. Police say they responded to a 911 call at a business in the area and the suspect..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.