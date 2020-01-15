Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Police: 20-year-old woman dead after truck, van carrying college women's rowing team collide in Vero Beach

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Police: 20-year-old woman dead after truck, van carrying college women's rowing team collide in Vero Beach

Police: 20-year-old woman dead after truck, van carrying college women's rowing team collide in Vero Beach

A 20-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a college women's rowing team in Vero Beach, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene at the Merril P.

Barber Bridge and Indian River Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

20-year-old dies, several hurt in Florida crash involving Holy Cross women's rowing team

Vero Beach Police said a 20-year-old woman on the Holy Cross college rowing team was killed after the...
USATODAY.com - Published

Holy Cross women's rowing team involved in crash in Florida

Vero Beach Police said several members of the Holy Cross women's rowing team were taken by helicopter...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Holy Cross Student Killed, 11 Injured When Rowing Team’s Van Crashes In Florida [Video]Holy Cross Student Killed, 11 Injured When Rowing Team’s Van Crashes In Florida

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 06:29Published

Pope Francis Names First Woman To Senior Vatican Position [Video]Pope Francis Names First Woman To Senior Vatican Position

Pope Francis on Wednesday named the first woman to hold a high-ranking post in the Secretariat of State. The position is located in the male-dominated Vatican’s diplomatic and administrative nerve..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.