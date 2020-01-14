Global  

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti Sue Mississippi Prison Over 'Inhumane Conditions'

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti Sue Mississippi Prison Over 'Inhumane Conditions' According to CNN, Yo Gotti and Team Roc — the philanthropic extension of Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, — secured legal representation for more than two dozen inmates to be able to sue the state for "neglect" and "unconstitutional conditions." There have been at least five prisoner deaths in the state since late December.

The lawsuit says the recent deaths are "predictable — and entirely preventable — consequences of Mississippi's utter disregard for the people it has incarcerated." According to Page Six, the inmates have been subjected to flooding, overflows of raw sewage, black mold, rat infestation and a lack of running water and electricity.

Prior to filing the suit, the rappers wrote a letter to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia E.

Hall.

The letter informed the officials that if "immediate steps" weren't addressed, they would be "prepared to pursue all potential avenues to obtain relief for the people living in Mississippi's prisons and their families."
