Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle) is getting back to her philanthropy. The 38-year-old...



Recent related videos from verified sources Duchess Meghan Has Tea At Vancouver Women's Center Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published 7 hours ago Megxit: Meghan Makes First Public Appearance In Canada Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since announcing her and her husband's plan to leave the crown. \ According to CNN, Markel visited a women's center in Vancouver. Meghan.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 10 hours ago