Australian Open participants are struggling to play through the haze

Australian Open participants are struggling to play through the haze

Australian Open participants are struggling to play through the haze

Smoke from the fires near the Australian Open are making playing conditions difficult
Wildfires mar first days of play at Australian Open qualifiers

Hazardous air enveloping Melbourne, Australia, delayed play on the first day of Australian Open...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times•FOX Sports


Organisers insist Australian Open show will go on despite smoke hazard

Tennis Australia officials have poured cold water on suggestions the start of the Australian Open...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published


Australian Open qualifying matches delayed due to poor air [Video]Australian Open qualifying matches delayed due to poor air

The Australian Open's qualifying matches are delayed and practice temporarily suspended due to poor air quality.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:27Published

Australian Open matches delayed by smoke [Video]Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

The Australian Open qualifying matches were delayed in Melbourne on Tuesday because of bushfire smoke. Questions have been raised about the poor air quality as bushfires continue raging across the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

