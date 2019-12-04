Global  

Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment

Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment

Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment

On Jan.

15, the Virginia House and Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) with support from both Democrats and Republicans.

Senator Dick Saslaw, via ‘The Hill’ However, this historic win may only be a symbolic one.

The ERA was initially passed by Congress in 1972 before being sent to the states for ratification.

The amendment fell three states short of the required 38 when its deadline rolled around in 1982.

Now, Congress must decide whether the late ratification will be recognized, allowing the ERA to be added to the Constitution.

Democrats in Congress are currently working to remove the deadline.

Supporters of the amendment in Massachuseets also filed a federal lawsuit in an attempt to clear a legal path for its adoption.
