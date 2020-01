Person Of Interest In Foster Mother's Fatal Stabbing Connected To 2 Missing Men GERMANTOWN, MATT PETRILLO, CBS3, "EYEWITNESS NEWS."ALL RIGHT, MATT, THANK YOUSO MUCH.NOW LETS GUESS OUT TO JOEHOLDEN LIVE AT THE MUNICIPALSERVICES BUILDING INPHILADELPHIA WITH MORE ONGILYARD'S DEATH AND ALSOCONNECTION TO TWO MISSING MEN.JOE?A STORY OF WHAT KECK THETWO.YOU SAW THE CRASH VIDEO INMATT'S REPORT, WHERE POLICESAY THEY CAUGHT UP WITH THEPERSON WHO LAST SAW THATMURDER VICTIM ALIVE ALSO THELAST PERSON POLICE SAY SAWENDANGERED MISSING PERSON.SVU DETECTIVE IDENTIFIEDTHE LAST PERSON TO SEE JIMMYMOW OF SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA,POLICE SAY HE IS XAVIERJOHNSON.JOHNSON IS ALSO LABELED PERSONOF INTEREST BY INVESTIGATORSIN THE HOMICIDE OF HIS FOSTERMOTHER GILYARD.ALSO EXPECTED TO BE QUESTIONEDBY HOMICIDE DETECTIVES ABOUTTHE CASE.POLICE SOURCES SAY MOW,JOHNSON, SECOND MISSINGPERSON, ALL NEW ONE ANOTHERFROM DEPARTMENT OF HUMANSERVICES PLACEMENTS.DURING OUR INVESTIGATION,WE CAME ACROSS A PERSON MERITRICHBURG, WE BELIEVE THAT HEIS SOME ACQUAINTANCE OF JIMMYMOW AND MAY BE IN POSITION OFSOME PROPERTY THAT BELONGED TOJIMMY MOW.POLICE TIGHT-LIPPED ABOUTMANY OF THE DETAILS ABOUT THECASE.MOW THEY SAY LAST SEEN BYJOHNSON ON DECEMBER 29TH.FAMILY REPORTED HIM MISSING ONJANUARY 2ND.THE CASE TOOK A TURN WHENMOW'S SISTER RECEIVED TEXTMESSAGES DEMANDING MONEY.IT WAS ORIGINALLYCONSIDERED JUST MISSINGPERSON.ON THE SEVENTH OF JANUARYJIMMY MOW'S BROTHER BEGAN TORECEIVE TEXTS, RANSOM FOR HISSAFE RETURN.WE DID INVESTIGATE THATTHOROUGHLY AND CONTINUE TOINVESTIGATE THAT, HOWEVERBASED ON NATURE EVERY DEMANDSDID NOT SEEM TO BE VERYCREDIBLE AT THE TIME.HOWEVER, WE CONTINUE TOINVESTIGATE THAT AS IF IT WASAND STILL DO A KIDNAPPINGINVESTIGATION.AND AGAIN, JIMMY MA AOHASN'T BEEN SEEN IN A COUPLEOF WEEKS, THAT'S REALLY WELLPUTTING A FIRE UNDER THISINVESTIGATION AT THIS MOMENT.I CONTINUE TO CHECK WITH MYPOLICE SOURCES, I'M BACK ON"EYEWITNESS NEWS" AT 6:00 WITH