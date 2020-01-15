Syrian Chocolatier Becomes A Canadian 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 03:07s - Published Syrian Chocolatier Becomes A Canadian Tareq Hadhad came to Canada as a Syrian refugee in 2016. Now he's the first in his family to become a proud citizen, after passing his test with flying colours and having his citizenship ceremony in Halifax. 0

