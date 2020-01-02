Giant Eagle Hopes Eliminates Plastic Bags At All Stores Soon now < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:45s - Published Giant Eagle Hopes Eliminates Plastic Bags At All Stores Soon Giant Eagle hopes to expand its new policy of eliminating single-use plastic bags to all its stores soon, KDKA's John Shumway reports.

