'Beastie Boys Story' Headed to Apple TV+ | THR News

'Beastie Boys Story' Headed to Apple TV+ | THR News

'Beastie Boys Story' Headed to Apple TV+ | THR News

The feature doc about the legendary hip-hop group will open exclusively in Imax theaters April 3, before heading to Apple's streaming platform.
Spike Jonze's 'Beastie Boys Story' Lands at Apple TV+

Spike Jonze's Beastie Boys Story is headed to Apple TV+. The Apple streamer has picked up the...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •AppleInsider


‘Beastie Boys Story’ Documentary From Director Spike Jonze Acquired by Apple

‘Beastie Boys Story’ Documentary From Director Spike Jonze Acquired by AppleApple has acquired the rights to “Beastie Boys Story,” a documentary film about the legendary...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •9to5Mac



