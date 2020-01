Broward County man accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump denied bond

TODAY -WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY IS LIVE IN FORTLAUDERDALE - HE WAS THE ONLYREPORTER INSIDE THE COURTROOMTODAY..KELLEY - THE FEDERAL JUDGE HADTO DECIDE WHETHER TO LET THE26 YEAR OLD MAN OUT OF JAIL -AND HE SAID NO -CHAUNCY LUMP WAS ARRESTED FORALLEGEDLY MAKING THE THREATSAGAINST THE PRESIDENT OVER AFACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO.

THEOAKLAND PARK MAN ACCORDING TOCOURT RECORDS WENT ON FACBOOKWHILE THE PRESIDENT WAS AT MARA LAGO AND GIVING A SPEECH INMIAMIÃRIGHT AFTER THE ATTACKTHAT KILLED AN IRANIAN GENERALÃPROSECUTORS SAY LUMP WASASKING WHERE IS DONALD TRUMPAND SAYING HE KILLED MY LEADERAND I HAVE TO KILL HIMÃHETALKED ABOUT BLOWING UPBROWARD COUNTY.

IT WAS ALSOPOINTED OUT IN COURT THAT LUMPHAD HIS FACE COVERED IN NOXEMAAND WAS WEARING A TOWEL ON HISHEAD LIKE A TURBINÃHISATTORNEY SAYS LUMP WAS DANCINGLIKE A FOOL AND THE VIDEO ISABSURDÃA JOKE AND ATTEMPT ATCOMEDY.LANCE GARRETT - ATTORNEY FORCHAUNCY LUMP 160301“WHAT IARGUED, IT WAS TONGUE ANDCHEEK AN OBJECTIVE PERSONVIEWING THAT WOULDNTAKEN THAT AS A TRUE THREAT ORSOMETHING THAT COULD HAVE BEENIMMINENTLY CARRIED OUT”THE JUDGE DID NOT AGREE &SAYING THE TIMING WITH THEPRESIDENT HERE IN SOUTHFLORIDA CONCERNED HIMÃSO HESTAYS IN CUSTODYÃBACK INCOURT IN COUPLE WEEKS.

IT WASALSO POINTED OUT THAT WHILELUMP IN THE VIDEO SAID HE HADAN AK 47ÃTURNS OUT HE DIDNOTÃHE WAS ONLY WAVING ALOADED RIFLE MAGAZINE IN THEVIDEOÃPROSECUTORS ADMITTED.LIVE IN FORT LAUDERDLE, MS ,WPTV NC 5"A GREAT DAY FOR THEEVERGLADES"!

THAT'S