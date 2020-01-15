Reports: U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost Set To Step Down 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:04s - Published Reports: U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost Set To Step Down ​The Border Patrol's acting deputy chief, Rodney Scott, is expected to take her place. 0

AP Exclusive: New Border Patrol chief named WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has named a new head of the U.S. Border Patrol. Rodney...

